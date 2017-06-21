Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather from June 20 daytime till 21 morning, was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, as stated in advance, unstable weather, lightning and rainfall observed in the territory of the country starting from northern and western regions from June 20 evening till 21 morning. Heavy rain, hail, strong north-west wind observed on some places. Water level rose in rivers after heavy rains.

The amount of rainfall on the Greater Caucasus made 4-36 mm, on Gazakh-Ganja 1-30, on Central Aran regions 11-20, Lankaran-Astara region and Nakhchivan AR 1 mm. Rain was also observed in Sumgayit city.

Hail observed on Goygol, Dashkasan districts, Garachinar, Zeyva, Shafag villages of Goranboy district, Aghstafa, Naftalan, Gadabay districts and Gushchular village of Dashkasan district.

North-western wind occasionally intensified on Dashkasan, Aghstafa, Shamkir, Gazimammad, Tartar, Ganja, Absheron peninsula and Absheron sea region.