​About 2 billion people to experience severe water shortages in 2025

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 40 years, the fresh water for one person in the world decreased by 60%. During next 25 years it is still expected to decrease by 2 times.

Report informs, it was stated in the report of the United Nations on the eve of opening of World Water Week in Stockholm.

According to information, the fresh water takes 3% of the total volume of water, about 75% of the world's fresh water is contained in glaciers and icebergs.

"More than 80 countries of the world lack the fresh water. more than 300 cities in China felt water scarcity and the problem is growing. According to UN estimates, by 2025, 1.8 billion people will live in countries or regions that will experience water shortages", - the United Nations said.