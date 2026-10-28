Modern museums should build dialogue with visitors in understandable language, Carpet Museum director says

Modern museums should build a dialogue with visitors in a language understandable to everyone, and for the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan, traditional art is such a language, Director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Melikova said at the session "Museums and Heritage Sites as Spaces for Intercultural Dialogue" within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

"We are used to building dialogue in the language of traditional art, in the language of the carpet. In Azerbaijan, we often say that a special code is encrypted in every ornament, a kind of alphabet containing the message of our ancestors," she said.

According to Melikova, in conditions of information abundance, traditional art helps find answers to many questions that concern people in everyday life.

She noted that modern museums must take into account the expectations of different generations and visitors: "We must speak the same language, understandable to everyone. For us, this is the language of ornaments, the language of traditional art, and the language of emotions, which are of particular importance today."

Melikova added that carpets are carriers of information and guardians of memory.

According to her, the National Carpet Museum strives to communicate with visitors precisely through traditional art and is successfully developing this approach.

Melikova also recalled that the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan became the world's first museum dedicated to carpet art.