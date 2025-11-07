300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev Reservoir
Ecology
- 07 November, 2025
- 13:37
A total of 300,000 juvenile carp have been released into the Heydar Aliyev Reservoir in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the initiative was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the autonomous republic in honor of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty and Victory Day on November 8.
The event aimed to protect biodiversity, enrich aquatic ecosystems, and increase fish populations.
