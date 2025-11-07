Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev Reservoir

    Ecology
    07 November, 2025
    • 13:37
    300,000 juvenile carp released into Heydar Aliyev Reservoir

    A total of 300,000 juvenile carp have been released into the Heydar Aliyev Reservoir in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the initiative was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the autonomous republic in honor of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty and Victory Day on November 8.

    The event aimed to protect biodiversity, enrich aquatic ecosystems, and increase fish populations.

    Heydər Əliyev Su Anbarına 300 min körpə sazan balığı buraxılıb
    В водохранилище имени Гейдара Алиева выпущено 300 тысяч мальков сазана

