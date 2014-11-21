2014 becomes warmest year on record — scientists

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ American scientists documented new record-high temperatures and expect the current year to become the hottest in the 135-year history of meteorological observations, US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says in its new research.

The research states that October’s average temperature on our planet reached +14.74ºС (58.53ºF) — the result never seen before. The highest ever temperatures were registered in May, June and September. January, March, April and July were very warm as well.

According to the American government experts estimations, the first ten months of this year proved to be the hottest on record with the average temperature of +14.78ºС (58.6ºF), informs Report citing TASS.