15 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 15 degrees of heat is predicted in Azerbaijani capital.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 26 in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be mostly cloudy and rainless. However, drizzly rain is expected in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow in the afternoon.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 10-15 degrees in daytime, in Baku 4-6 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.