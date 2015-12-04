Ziyafat Asgarov: Since when the mosque became a place of political debate?

Baku.4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "If a criminal gang takes up arms and oppose the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the state, it is the most serious crime.They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Ziyafat Asgarov said.

He told about the inadmissibility of the use of mosques for political purposes, "When you reflect on the events in Nardaran, a question arises, since when the mosque became a place of political debate? As a rule, the mosque is for prayer. They put aside the true essence of the issue, engaged in politics there. Everyone knows that religion is separate from state.The question is, what are you doing in politics? Go and mind your own business. Flags of different colors hanged out.Where is it written about the flag? All of this are meaningless things. Even they manage to link it with the names of the imams. It's a shame."

Z.Asgarov said that although it is XXI century, still there are people among us living in the Middle Ages: "Children on the video are speaking about religion. They need to do science, and we are pushing them to the black forces. In most cases, this ignorance is transmitted to us from abroad. The executors of this are the people who are worthless abroad. They want to create turmoil here."

According to Z.Asgarov, Azerbaijan is not in a situation that was observed in 90s: "People will not be able to use flags of different colors.Azerbaijan has tricolor national flag established in Constitution.