    Ziyafat Asgarov: Legislation over immunity of First VP and Vice-Presidents can be amended

    'In fact, probably another law can be adopted in accordance with the Constitution'

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Some changes might be done in the legislation related to First Vice-President and Vice-Presidents immunity, rights and other issues".

    Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ziyafat Asgarov told reporters.

    "In fact, probably another law also can be adopted in accordance with the Constitution. Or, it can be regulations approved by the President Ilham Aliyev's decree on the First Vice-President or Vice-presidents. All is possible". 

    Notably, a while ago Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

