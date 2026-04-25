Zelenskyy: Ukrainian students to come to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
Domestic policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 14:00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to send a group of Ukrainian students to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation purposes, Report informs.
He was making a press statement after a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala.
According to Zelenskyy, the students' stay will also include an introduction to Azerbaijani culture and art.
Latest News
17:55
Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-MayForeign policy
17:47
Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New YorkForeign policy
17:29
Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%Industry
17:04
Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13Other
17:02
Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's AlborzRegion
16:49
Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATEDOther countries
16:42
Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26Industry
16:15
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits KamchatkaOther countries
16:02
Photo