Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy: Ukrainian students to come to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Domestic policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 14:00
    Zelenskyy: Ukrainian students to come to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to send a group of Ukrainian students to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation purposes, Report informs.

    He was making a press statement after a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala.

    According to Zelenskyy, the students' stay will also include an introduction to Azerbaijani culture and art.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy foreign students Azerbaijan
    Zelenski: Bir qrup ukraynalı tələbənin reabilitasiya məqsədilə Azərbaycana səfəri nəzərdə tutulub
    Зеленский: Украинские студенты приедут в Азербайджан на реабилитацию

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