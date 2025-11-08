Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Victory Day celebrated in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:02
    Victory Day celebrated in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city

    November 8 - Victory Day - was celebrated in the city of Jabrayil.

    Report informs that the event was held with the support of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in those districts.

    Residents of Jabrayil city, Jojug Marjanli, Horovlu, Aghali, and Mammadbayli villages, along with other guests, attended the celebration, where composers' and folk songs were performed by artists.

    Later, the band "Dervish" performed some of their most popular songs, concluding the festive concert.

    Throughout the celebration, face-art painters decorated children's faces with colorful designs, adding vibrancy to the event.

    In the evening, fireworks were planned over Jabrayil city, as well as Aghali and Mammadbayli villages, in honor of Victory Day.

    Cəbrayıl şəhərində Zəfər Günü qeyd olunub
    В освобожденном Джебраиле прошли торжества в честь 5-й годовщины Победы

