Today marks five years since liberation of Zangilan

Today marks five years since the liberation of Zangilan.

On October 20, 2020, the President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, announced the liberation of Zangilan city and six other villages of the district - Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, and Mughanli.

The Battle of Zangilan is one of the most successful operations along the Araz River, which resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War.

In accordance with the relevant orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 25, 2020, and June 24, 2021, a group of military personnel was awarded the For the Liberation of Zangilan Medal. They were awarded for their personal courage and bravery while participating in combat operations to liberate the region from occupation.

Following its liberation, large-scale mine clearance and reconstruction efforts continue in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district. Infrastructure restoration projects are progressing successfully, bringing life back to the region. Zangilan became the first district to welcome returning internally displaced persons (IDPs). In 2022, residents began moving back to the newly rebuilt Aghali village, designed under the smart village concept, and the resettlement process is ongoing.

The district is also home to the first airport built in the region. Zangilan International Airport was inaugurated on October 20, 2022, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The facility has since received international airport status. It is the first airport in Azerbaijan's East Zangazur economic region and the second built in the liberated territories.

Under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, October 20 is officially celebrated as Zangilan City Day each year.

Located in the southern part of Karabakh on the border with Iran, Zangilan covers 707 square kilometers and has a population of about 45,000. The area features diverse natural beauty, including cliffs, meadows, and forests, and enjoys a mild climate. Its main rivers-Araz, Okhchuchay, Hakari, and Basitchay-provide abundant water resources for domestic and agricultural use. The district is also rich in natural resources such as construction stone, lime, gold, and black marble.

Zangilan was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 30, 1993. At the time, it included one city, five settlements, and 79 villages. Agriculture and livestock breeding were well developed before the occupation, but nearly three decades of control left the region devastated, with infrastructure destroyed, cultural monuments razed, and the natural environment severely damaged.