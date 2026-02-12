State Security Service publishes phone call linking Ramiz Mehdiyev to foreign intelligence

An audio recording of a telephone conversation between former Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and a foreign intelligence officer has been released, Report informs referring to a video released by the State Security Service.

During the conversation, Mehdiyev stated that he had proposals for reorganizing Azerbaijan's public administration system that might be of interest to foreign parties and promised to send them by email.

The foreign intelligence officer responded, "That's your personal business."

Mehdiyev, however, insisted that the proposals must somehow be "disclosed to friends" (heads of foreign intelligence agencies - ed.).

Ramiz Mehdiyev was brought to justice as an accused for the anti-state actions he committed; he was charged under Articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of large-scale property obtained by criminal means), 274 (high treason) and 278.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.