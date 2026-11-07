Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 12:05
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day

    A series of events marking the sixth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day were held at the headquarters, structural units and military units of Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS).

    According to Report, citing the State Border Service, the events were organized ahead of the anniversary.

    As part of the commemorations, the service's leadership visited the Alley of Honorary Burial, where they paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying wreaths and flowers at their graves.

    They then visited the Military Memorial Cemetery, where they laid flowers at the graves of martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    During the speeches, particular emphasis was placed on the historic victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War. Speakers noted that it had been made possible by the decisive political will and wise leadership of Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the unwavering unity of the people, and the combat capabilities and heroism of the Armed Forces. The victory was described as one of the glorious chapters in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.

    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service holds events to mark Victory Day
    State Border Service November 8 – Victory Day
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