Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 09:43
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument

    State and government officials visited the Victory Arch monument to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, those in attendance included Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, department heads and members of parliament.

    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
    State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument

    Sahiba Gafarova Samir Nuriyev Ali Asadov
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