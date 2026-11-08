State and government officials visit Victory Arch monument
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 09:43
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
State and government officials visited the Victory Arch monument to mark November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, those in attendance included Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, department heads and members of parliament.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
19:14
Photo
Video
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - UpdatedForeign policy
19:05
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the USForeign policy
18:47
Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peaceRegion
18:37
Video
Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakableRegion
18:26
Photo
Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:21
Photo
Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in BakuDomestic policy
18:16
Photo
Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:02
Photo
Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha FortressForeign policy
17:53
Photo
Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in KhankandiForeign policy