Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Speaker: Strong Azerbaijan reviving its liberated territories today

    Domestic policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 13:20
    Speaker: Strong Azerbaijan reviving its liberated territories today

    Today, a strong and powerful Azerbaijan is bringing the territories liberated from occupation back to life, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today"s plenary session of the parliament.

    She noted that, according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, today is celebrated as Fuzuli City Day, and in three days, Zangilan City Day will be marked.

    "Internally displaced persons are returning to their native lands. It can be said with confidence that the leadership of the esteemed Mr. Ilham Aliyev, along with the unity and solidarity of our people, will ensure new great achievements for our state and its continued confident progress along the path of independence," the Speaker said.

    Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova liberated territories
    Spiker: Bu gün güclü Azərbaycan işğaldan azad etdiyi əraziləri yenidən həyata qaytarır
    Спикер: Сегодня сильный Азербайджан возвращает к жизни освобожденные территории

    Latest News

    14:49

    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expert

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy

    Energy
    14:38

    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    COP29
    14:23

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

    Other
    14:02

    Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    13:53

    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fund to finance carpet production in Kyrgyzstan

    Business
    13:44

    ADB's active project portfolio exceeds $100 billion

    Finance
    All News Feed