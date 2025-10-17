Speaker: Strong Azerbaijan reviving its liberated territories today
Domestic policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 13:20
Today, a strong and powerful Azerbaijan is bringing the territories liberated from occupation back to life, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today"s plenary session of the parliament.
She noted that, according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, today is celebrated as Fuzuli City Day, and in three days, Zangilan City Day will be marked.
"Internally displaced persons are returning to their native lands. It can be said with confidence that the leadership of the esteemed Mr. Ilham Aliyev, along with the unity and solidarity of our people, will ensure new great achievements for our state and its continued confident progress along the path of independence," the Speaker said.
