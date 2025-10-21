Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan
Domestic policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 14:54
At a reception held in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan, the song "Tut ağacı" was performed by a Kazakh singer, drawing special attention from the guests.
According to Report, the event also featured "Alagöz," the favorite song of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The performance was accompanied by video footage showing Heydar Aliyev and Ilham Aliyev together.
President Ilham Aliyev is currently on a state visit to Kazakhstan, where he met today with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
