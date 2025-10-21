Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan

    Domestic policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 14:54
    Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan

    At a reception held in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan, the song "Tut ağacı" was performed by a Kazakh singer, drawing special attention from the guests.

    According to Report, the event also featured "Alagöz," the favorite song of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The performance was accompanied by video footage showing Heydar Aliyev and Ilham Aliyev together.

    President Ilham Aliyev is currently on a state visit to Kazakhstan, where he met today with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Song 'Tut ağacı'
    Video
    Qazaxıstanda İlham Əliyevin şərəfinə baş tutan ziyafətdə "Tut ağacı" mahnısı səsləndirilib
    Video
    На приеме в честь Ильхама Алиева в Казахстане прозвучала песня "Tut ağacı"

    Latest News

    15:14

    Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:05

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev song

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero

    AIC
    14:54
    Video

    Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan

    Domestic policy
    14:53

    Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional security

    Region
    14:48

    Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Region
    14:48

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperation

    Industry
    14:44

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipeline

    Energy
    14:39

    Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in average broadband internet speed

    ICT
    All News Feed