    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 11:23
    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    In honor of the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, SOCAR, in partnership with football clubs Neftchi and Galatasaray, organized a special event titled "Football Day" for the children of SOCAR employees who were martyred or became veterans while defending the territorial integrity of the country.

    According to Report, the children first visited the Palms Sports football center, where they received detailed information about Neftchi and watched a video presentation on the club's history.

    They also had the opportunity to meet Neftchi's head coach Samir Abbasov and team players, take commemorative photos, and participate in fun activities in the club's recreation room. Each child received a gift from the club as a memento.

    In the afternoon, the children attended another part of the event at SOCAR's headquarters.

    Asad Mammadov, Head of SOCAR"s Social Responsibility Department, emphasized that caring for the children of martyrs and veterans remains one of the core priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan. He also spoke about SOCAR's continued efforts in line with this national commitment.

    To conclude the day, the children watched a heartfelt video message from players of Galatasaray, recorded especially for the occasion. Each child received an official jersey of the Turkish club as a gift.

