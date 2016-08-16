Siyavush Novruzov: There are no people who arrested for their political views in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ There are no people in Azerbaijan who were arrested for their political views. If someone admits the offense, he could be brought to justice. In this respect his political identity is not important."

Report informs Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling party “Yeni Azerbaijan” (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov said in a statement.

According to him, for a possible offense any member of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" also can be arrested: "It is decided by the judge. Sometimes when calling people say emphasize it as if they are world famous. They are also ordinary citizens, and there is no need to put the difference. Membership of anyone to a particular political party or organization, does not relieve him from responsibility. Before the law everyone is equal and everyone should be responsible for his actions."