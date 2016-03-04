Siyavush Novruzov: 'New Azerbaijan Party does not avoid any discussion'

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Atmosphere for dialogue between the government and the opposition exists in Azerbaijan. Several dialogues have been held, all registered political parties attended the meetings. If any party has proposal on socio-political in the country or on other issues, such proposal must be presented in written".

Report was told Deputy Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Siyavush Novruzov.

While commenting on invitation of the NAP to the discussions by several opposition parties in regard with socio-political processes occurring in the country, he said New Azerbaijan Party does not avoid any discussion: 'Proposals of the parties, acting in the country are lined up after presentation to the NAP Inter-Parties Dialogue Commission, firstly, issues, which resolution is necessary, are discussed. We are ready to participate in any discussion. Therefore, discussion should begin after parties make written proposals'.

S.Novruzov noted opposition parties make offers verbally: 'They make speech during their meetings. Such speeches should have economic, legal and political base. If offers are presented in written, discussions can be held'.

Notably, 'Anti-crisis coalition', which unites several opposition parties, stated sending an invitation to the NAP for discussion of socio-political issues occurring in the country.

'Anti-crisis coalition' has been established under organization of a group of party chairmen. The coalition consists of Great Azerbaijan Party (GAP), Classic Popular Front Party (CPFP), Freedom Party, Future Azerbaijan Party (FAP), National Congress Party (NCP), Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party (ALDP), Azerbaijan People's Party (APP), Aydinlar Party, Umid Party, Secular (Bozqurd) Party (SBP), Development Party (CDP) and 'White Block' movement.