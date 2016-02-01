Several committees of Milli Majlis re-formed

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ten committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) have been re-formed.

Report informs, new members of committees have been approved in Parliament's meeting February 1.

As a result of re-formation, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Tahir Karimli elected members of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee, Khanlar Fatiyev and Vusal Huseynov of Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, Mirzajan Khalilov of Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Fuad Muradov of Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Javanshir Pashazadeh of Committee for Agrarian Policy, Sevinj Huseynova and Musa Guliyev of Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

In addition, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Sona Aliyeva, Elshad Hasanov and Asim Mollazadeh entered into the composition of Committee on Science and Education, Agil Abbas, Aflatun Amashov, Novruzali Aslanov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Ziyad Samadzadeh and Mikhail Zabelin in Committee on Culture, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Araz Alizadeh, Sahiba Gafarova, Tahir Mirkishili and Elman Nasirov in Committee for International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Ties, Kamilə Aliyeva, Ilham Mammadov and Sadagat Valiyev in Health Committee.

Notably, re-formation of committees is related with amendments to Milli Majlis Internal Charter.

In accordance with amendment, one MP can be represented in Parliament's two committees. Previous rules allowed one MP to be a member of only one committee.