Salary of employees of several organizations financed by state budget increased- LIST

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On increasing salaries of employees working in several organizations financed by state budget".

Report informs, according to the order, the monthly salaries of managers and other workers of organizations, financed from the state budget were increased by an average of 10 percent since march 1, 2016: (With the exception of workers who are paid on the basis of the unified tariff system).

National Culinary Center of Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Centralized accounting of executive authorities;

State archives of Azerbaijan and their branches, regional (city) state archives;

Agrarian Scientific Center(ASC) of the Ministry of Agriculture

Financial Scientific and Education Center under the Ministry of Finance

Scientific and Methodological Center for Cultural Studies of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism;

The Research and Training Center for Labor and Social Problems of the Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population;

The National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Defense Industry;

Intellectual Property Rights Center of Copyright Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Union of the Ministry of culture and Tourism

Forensic Psychiatric Examination Center of Ministry of Health

Office of Orphanages Homes & Preschool Education of the Baku City Executive Power

Social venture "Alumni house" for graduates deprived of parental care at the State Social Security Service under The Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population of Republic of Azerbaijan

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to determine the new wages for heads and other employees working in specified institutions, prepare conformation within a three-month period in accordance with the decree of the President.