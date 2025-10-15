Sahiba Gafarova meets participants of 67th IAJ Annual Meeting

On October 15, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis, met with participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Report informs.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova noted that the parliament carries out legislative, representative, and oversight functions, and in accordance with its main functions, the Milli Majlis adopts Constitutional laws, as well as other laws and decisions within its jurisdiction.

According to her, the representative function of parliament is of great importance. In accordance with this function, MPs raise issues brought up by their constituents before the government, municipalities, and other relevant bodies, and make efforts to find solutions in line with their needs and requirements.

The speaker said that the current 7th convocation Milli Majlis was formed following elections held in September 2024. For the first time in the independence period, elections were held throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Milli Majlis Apparatus, shared his thoughts on cooperation between parliament and judicial bodies, noting that the Milli Majlis has supported a number of initiatives regarding the judicial system.

At the event, Sanan Hajiyev, Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, and Walter Barone, President of the International Association of Judges, delivered speeches. The guests highly appreciated the close cooperation between the Azerbaijan parliament and the judiciary.