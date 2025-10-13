Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:01
    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a working visit to take part in the Third Trilateral Meeting of Speakers of Parliament Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Milli Majlis.

    The speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was welcomed at the Islamabad international airport by Chairman of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and other officials.

    Sahibə Qafarova Pakistana işgüzar səfərə gedib
    Сахиба Гафарова прибыла с рабочим визитом в Пакистан

