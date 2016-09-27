Results of Constitutional referendum in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Results of the referendum, held on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan were announced.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the press conference that all 5 627 polling stations across the country have submitted reports to the CEC.

He noted that 3 671 797 of 5 267 111 voters took part in the voting. Number of the ballot papers counted is 3 670 835.

The voting was conducted in 125 constituencies in 5,627 polling stations, of which 5,415 were permanent and 212 temporary. The number of eligible voters in the country is 5,276,111.

Voters in Azerbaijan were offered several amendments to the Constitution, including on extending the presidential term from five to seven years which welcomed by 91,15%, the introduction of the position of Vice-presidents - 89,28%, as well as a reduction in the age limit for presidential candidates -88,21%, dissolution of parliament by the president 87,34.

In total, amendments were proposed to 29 articles of the Constitution.