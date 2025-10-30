Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:31
    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Another group of IDPs has arrived in the Vangli village of Azerbaijan's Agdara district, and the families have received the keys, Report informs.

    The key-handover ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, the Agdara and Khojaly districts, and officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

    This brings the number of families who have returned to the Vangli village to 85 (329 people).

    Azerbaijan Vangli Village IDPs
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Vəngli kəndinə çatıb, açarlar təqdim edilib – YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Прибывшим в село Венгли Агдеринского района жителям вручены ключи - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed