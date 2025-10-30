Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

Another group of IDPs has arrived in the Vangli village of Azerbaijan's Agdara district, and the families have received the keys, Report informs.

The key-handover ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, the Agdara and Khojaly districts, and officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

This brings the number of families who have returned to the Vangli village to 85 (329 people).