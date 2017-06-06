Prosecutor General: Forces, naming themselves opposition open accounts in other countries and take illegal money

Baku. 6 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Political parties, naming themselves opposition without legal registration don't provide information regarding their grants. So, we were forced to carry out several measures. The Azerbaijani law in this area has improved. They cannot get such money in Azerbaijan through any illegal means. Therefore, they open accounts in other countries and illegally conduct such actions.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said.

He noted that such cases have been strictly prevented: "These cases will be also prevented in the future. They are asked, how they have bodyguards and buy different cars, pay visits for decades without working anywhere? They don't issue financial statements".