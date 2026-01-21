Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President: We do not see significant investments from Europe in either fossil fuels or renewable energy

    "Unfortunately, we do not see significant investments from Europe in either fossil fuels or renewable energy," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, accoridng to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    Noting that Azerbaijan"s main partners in the field of renewable energy are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, the UK, and companies from Azerbaijan, the head of state said: "Regarding fossil fuels, traditionally American and British companies have shown interest. After the merger of BP and AMOCO, it is now considered a British company. That is, there are very few European companies – one is a French company, and another is from another country. Frankly speaking, we do not see big interest from European companies in investment."

    Prezident: Nə faydalı qazıntı enerji növlərinə, nə də bərpaolunan enerjiyə Avropadan əhəmiyyətli sərmayə qoyuluşunu görmürük
    Президент: Со стороны Европы мы не видим существенных инвестиций ни в ископаемое топливо, ни в возобновляемые источники энергии

