President: The creation of new jobs should be perpetual

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ “It is important to continue work in the field of gasification, supply of electricity, drinking water and sanitation services”.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in his closing speech at the conference on the results of the fourth year of implementation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018 held in the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 29.

The head of state said that new plots of land will be irrigated, roads will be constructed, six central district hospitals, 137 modular schools and four Olympic sports centers will be constructed.

Noting that the improvement of living conditions of internally displaced persons will be in the focus of attention, President Ilham Aliyev added that creation of new jobs should be perpetual process.