President replaces his plenipotentiary representative in Nakhchivan
Domestic policy
- 12 November, 2025
- 13:01
Fuad Najafli has been relieved of his duties as the President of Azerbaijan's plenipotentiary representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
By another decree of the Head of State, Jeyhun Jalilov has been appointed to this position.
