Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

    Domestic policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

    "Karabakh is evolving not only as a symbol of our national pride but also as a 21st-century area of sustainable development," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – "Rebuild Karabakh."

    According to Report, the head of state also noted that currently, within the framework of the "Great Return" program, large-scale reconstruction and development projects are being successfully carried out in the liberated territories, fundamentally transforming the region"s landscape.

    "Cities are being built in accordance with modern urban planning concepts; new schools and hospitals are being constructed; road, transport, and communications infrastructure is being developed; jobs are being created; and green energy zones and industrial parks are being established," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Rebuild Karabakh-2025
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Qarabağ XXI əsrin dayanıqlı inkişaf məkanı kimi formalaşır
    Президент Азербайджана: Карабах формируется как пространство устойчивого развития XXI века

    Latest News

    13:40
    Photo

    Rahman Hajiyev: 95% of mine clearance in Karabakh funded by Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    13:26

    Saudi Embassy in Baku distributes sacrificial meat to vulnerable families

    Social security
    13:21

    Nearly 9% of Azerbaijani enterprises operate in construction sector

    Business
    13:16

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 1%

    Finance
    13:14

    Valtonen: 'We welcome steps towards achieving peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan'

    Region
    13:14

    Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

    Education and science
    13:01

    Armenian FM meets OSCE Chair-in-Office Elina Valtonen in Yerevan

    Region
    12:54
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Minister: Positive trend in growth of transit traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Business
    All News Feed