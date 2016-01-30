President of Azerbaijan awards group of employees of State Customs Committee

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.
Report informs President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree.
Under the decree, following distinguished employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded.
Order "For Service to Motherland"2nd degree
Bagirov Shahin Soltan
Order "For Service to Motherland"3rd degree
Vahabov Mirgasim Fazil
Zülfüqarov Ulvi Vagif
"Distinguished Public Service Medal"
Abdullayev Abdulla Maharram
Babayev Javid Ali-Agha
Babayeva Aida Adil
Ismayilov Vahid Vagif
Mammadov Anar Niyaz
Mirzayev Tural Etibar
Sujaddinov Elchin Mir Faiq
Suleymanov Hikmat Mazahim
