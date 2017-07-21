 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev views plans of works to be done in center of Pirallahi

    The head of state was informed about the general layout of Pirallahi© President.az

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has familiarized himself with the works done and plans for future projects to be implemented in the center of Pirallahi district, Baku.

    Report informs, the Head of the district`s Executive Authority Vasif Imanov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the general layout of Pirallahi. He said work has already started to organize local bodies of ministries, committees and central departments in the newly-established Pirallahi district. 

    The construction of buildings of Pirallahi District Executive Authority, Heydar Aliyev Center and district branch of New Azerbaijan Party is underway in the center of Pirallahi.

