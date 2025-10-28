Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 17:57
    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    "Exactly five years ago, this territory (Horovlu village) was liberated from occupation, and this glorious history will always live in our hearts," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district, Report informs.

    Stating that in a few days Azerbaijan will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its historic Victory, the head of state emphasized: "November 8 – Victory Day – stands as the brightest page in our history. Five years ago, our historic Victory reverberated across the world."

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory Victory Day
    İlham Əliyev: Zəfər Günü bizim tariximizdə olan ən parlaq səhifədir
    Ильхам Алиев: День Победы - самая яркая страница нашей истории

    Latest News

    18:24

    Ararat Mirzoyan discusses regional peace with CTBTO executive secretary

    Region
    18:17

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine action

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justice

    Domestic policy
    18:04

    CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategy

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijani insurance firms unlikely to enter Kazakh market in near future – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    17:57

    President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

    Domestic policy
    17:46

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand collaboration on border protection

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijani embassy in Oman to open new administrative building tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    17:26
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

    Military
    All News Feed