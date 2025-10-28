President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history
"Exactly five years ago, this territory (Horovlu village) was liberated from occupation, and this glorious history will always live in our hearts," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district, Report informs.
Stating that in a few days Azerbaijan will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its historic Victory, the head of state emphasized: "November 8 – Victory Day – stands as the brightest page in our history. Five years ago, our historic Victory reverberated across the world."
