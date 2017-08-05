 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev signs obituary over death of institute director

    Memory of Siddiga Rza Mammadova will always stay in hearts of those who knew her

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has today signed the obituary over the death of outstanding scientist-biologist, acting member of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences, honorary figure of science, director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Protection of Plants and Technical Plants of the Agriculture Ministry, professor Siddiga Mammadova.

    Report informs, the death of the professor has been assessed in the obituary as a heavy loss; her merit has been listed. The obituary reads that the memory of Siddiga Rza Mammadova will always stay in the hearts of those who knew her. 

