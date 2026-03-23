President Ilham Aliyev: Shamakhi has become one of Azerbaijan's tourism centers
Domestic policy
- 23 March, 2026
- 12:46
"Extensive development is currently underway in the Shamakhi district. Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centers of our country," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with with the employees of the "Shirvan Agro" livestock complex in the Shamakhi district during the opening ceremony of the enterprise, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"A number of modern recreation areas, hotels, catering, cultural, and educational facilities have been established here. The Shamakhi–Baku highway is also highly modern, providing strong connectivity with both Baku and the western and northwestern regions of the country," the head of state added.
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