Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared post on September 20 – State Sovereignty Day

    Domestic policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 09:27
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared post on September 20 – State Sovereignty Day

    A post dedicated to September 20 – State Sovereignty Day has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev State Sovereignty Day
    İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Dövlət Suverenliyi Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    В соцсетях Ильхама Алиева размещена публикация ко Дню государственного суверенитета

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