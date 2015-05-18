President receives UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have received UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser said he was deeply impressed with ongoing developing process in Baku since his last visit. He noted that Azerbaijan has achieved huge successes thanks to President Ilham Aliyev`s far seeing policy, and underlined the importance of the first European Games to be held in Baku. Speaking on the significance of the 3rd World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser expressed satisfaction that the organization which he represented was a reliable partner of the Forum. He hailed the continuation of international, interreligious, intercultural dialogue, and the policy of mutual understanding in Azerbaijan. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the “Baku process”.

He said most influential organizations and prominent figures from around the world would attend the Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations to be held in Baku in 2016.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with opinions of UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, and said he believed that the Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations would be organized in high level in Baku in 2016 as other previous international events.

The sides exchanged views over the issues of preparation process to the Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations to be held in Baku in 2016.