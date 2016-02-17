President Ilham Aliyev pays a visit to Tovuz district of Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the country`s Tovuz district on a visit, Report informs.

The head of state started his visit by laying flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Tovuz.

Head of Tovuz District Executive Authority Tofig Zeynalov informed the head of state about the extensive landscaping work carried out in Heydar Aliyev Park. All conditions have been created here for residents.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Heydar Aliyev Park in the city of Tovuz after reconstruction.

The reconstruction work at the park was carried out at the highest level.

The head of state was informed that the park opened in 2011. There are a cafe, a restaurant and a children`s entertainment center here. The park occupies an area of 10 hectares. A new boulevard and a lake, which covers an area of 4,000 square meters, and an island were established here. There is also a parking lot.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the entertainment center.

The head of state praised the work done here.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Tovuzchay water reservoir in Tovuz.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of the work done here.

The President was informed that the total capacity of Tovuzchay water reservoir is 20 million cubic meters of water, while its net capacity is 18 million cubic meters.

The dam surrounding the facility is 45 meters in height, 10 meters in width and 1,340 meters in length.

The water basin of the reservoir occupies an area of 160 hectares. It is 2.6 km in length.

Bridges were built over Tovuzchay and Axinchay rivers as part of the project.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of the general public of Tovuz.

The head of state launched Tovuzchay water reservoir.

***

As part of his visit to Tovuz district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Youth House in the city of Qovlar.

The President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

The head of state was informed about the work done in Qovlar city park.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov informed the Azerbaijani President that the four-storey building of the Youth House occupies an area of 4,400 square meters. The facility is one of the biggest youth houses in the country.

Photo stands reflecting public and political activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, their visits to Tovuz, as well as their meetings with youth were installed in the foyer of the building. The Youth House has intellectual clubs, a lab, an electronic library, a dancing hall, a 120-seat auditorium, a 36-seat assembly hall, as well as billiard, tennis and fitness halls. It will provide sewing, knitting and computer courses.