President Ilham Aliyev pardons 20 convicts

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order pardoning a number of convicted individuals.

According to Report, the decision was based on principles of humanism and took into account pardon appeals addressed to the President of Azerbaijan by convicts, their family members, and the Human Rights Commissioner. Consideration was also given to the personality of the convicts, their health, family situation, the nature and degree of public danger of their crimes, the time served, and their behavior during imprisonment.

Under the order, a total of 20 people were pardoned: 15 Azerbaijani citizens and 5 foreign nationals. Among the foreigners are two citizens of Türkiye, one citizen of France, one citizen of Pakistan, and one individual holding dual citizenship of Russia and Israel.