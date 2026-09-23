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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev pardons 20 convicts

    Domestic policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:44
    President Ilham Aliyev pardons 20 convicts

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order pardoning a number of convicted individuals.

    According to Report, the decision was based on principles of humanism and took into account pardon appeals addressed to the President of Azerbaijan by convicts, their family members, and the Human Rights Commissioner. Consideration was also given to the personality of the convicts, their health, family situation, the nature and degree of public danger of their crimes, the time served, and their behavior during imprisonment.

    Under the order, a total of 20 people were pardoned: 15 Azerbaijani citizens and 5 foreign nationals. Among the foreigners are two citizens of Türkiye, one citizen of France, one citizen of Pakistan, and one individual holding dual citizenship of Russia and Israel.

    Ilham Aliyev Pardon
    İlham Əliyev məhkum edilmiş bir sıra şəxsləri əfv edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев помиловал ряд осужденных лиц

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