President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Victory Day
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 08:36
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day.
Report presents the publication below:
8 Noyabr - Zəfər Günü pic.twitter.com/ZhATSRS0O9— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 7, 2025
Latest News
09:50
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.11.2025)Finance
09:46
Azerbaijani Economy Minister shares post on Victory DayBusiness
09:40
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy suspends consular services for four daysForeign policy
09:38
FM: Ilham Aliyev insisted on including three key provisions in trilateral statementForeign policy
09:36
C5+1 countries agree to strengthen connectivity through TITR and TRIPPInfrastructure
09:33
Photo
Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis addresses COP30 thematic session on Energy TransitionForeign policy
09:31
Photo
Shehbaz Sharif: Had the pleasure and honour to meet my dear brother President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
09:25
Death toll from US Kentucky cargo plane crash rises to 14Other countries
09:23
Photo