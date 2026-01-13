President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Ashaghi Oratagh village of Aghdara district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the reconstruction works in Ashaghi Oratagh village of the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state was briefed on the social projects implemented in the village.

Ashaghi Oratagh is located in the eponymous administrative-territorial district of Aghdara, in a foothill area. Before the occupation, the village population was primarily engaged in viticulture, animal husbandry, grain farming, and tobacco cultivation. The village also had a school, a club, a library, and a medical point. Ashaghi Oratagh was liberated from occupation as a result of the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023.

The village has a total of 308 individual houses, of which 148 were unfit for use and 160 were partially usable. Currently, 100 houses have been restored and are ready for habitation. Within the year, an additional 60 houses are planned for major repair and restoration. So far, 31 families, totaling 119 people, have returned to the village.

Significant work has also been carried out on social infrastructure. Two transformers and a gas line have been restored, while new electricity, gas, and communication lines have been installed. A water pump has been commissioned, water reservoirs with a total capacity of 560 cubic meters have been cleaned, and a subartesian well has been repaired. Nearly 7 kilometers of internal village roads have been restored. Additionally, a park and a football pitch have been created for residents' recreation.

The head of state also visited the family of Anar Rustamov, who recently returned to the village, and familiarized himself with the conditions in their newly restored house.

16:07

On January 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Ashaghi Oratagh village in the Aghdara district and familiarized himself with the reconstruction and development work carried out there, Report informs via AZERTAC.