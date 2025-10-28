President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of highway to 'Shafag' Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district
Domestic policy
28 October, 2025
- 15:54
On October 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the highway leading to the "Shafag" Solar Power Plant, constructed from the 197th kilometer of the Hajigabul–Bahramtepe–Republic of Armenia State Border highway in Jabrayil district.
According to Report, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the project.
The road, built according to the 4th technical category, has a total length of 11.5 kilometers and a width of 6 meters with two lanes. Its construction was carried out pursuant to the order signed by the President of Azerbaijan in December 2024.
