    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:25
    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in Khankandi

    On December 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of Victory Park in the city of Khankandi, Report informs via AZERTAC.

