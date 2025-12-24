President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in Khankandi
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 12:25
On December 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of Victory Park in the city of Khankandi, Report informs via AZERTAC.
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in Khankandi
