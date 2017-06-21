President Ilham Aliyev attends Iftar ceremony on the occasion of Ramadan

Baku. 21 June. REPORT,AZ/ Chairman of the Clerical Office of Caucasus Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has today hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Iftar ceremony.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and guests for accepting his invitation to attend the Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Other speakers at the event included head of the Baku and Caspian Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander, chairman of the Religious Community of the Mountain Jews of Baku Milikh Yevdayev and head of the Roman Catholic community in Azerbaijan, Ordinary Vladimir Fekete.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.