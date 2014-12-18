President Ilham Aliyev attends commissioning ceremony of the ship named after Muslim Magomayev

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 18, commissioning ceremony of the ship named after world famous singer, USSR public artist Muslim Magomayev kicks off in Baku. Report citing AzerTAc Agency, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and spouse of Muslim Magomayev, USSR public artist Tamara Sinyavskaya attended the ceremony.

Tamara Sinyavskaya cut the ribbon symbolizing the commissioning of the ship named after famous singer. Then world famous "Azerbaijan" song of Muslim Magomayev was played at ceremony.