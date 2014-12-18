 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attends commissioning ceremony of the ship named after Muslim Magomayev

    Public artist of USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for attention to memory of famous singer

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 18, commissioning ceremony of the ship named after world famous singer, USSR public artist Muslim Magomayev kicks off in Baku. Report citing AzerTAc Agency, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and spouse of Muslim Magomayev, USSR public artist Tamara Sinyavskaya attended the ceremony.

    Tamara Sinyavskaya cut the ribbon symbolizing the commissioning of the ship named after famous singer. Then world famous "Azerbaijan" song of Muslim Magomayev was played at ceremony. 

