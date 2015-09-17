President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of Mollakand-Akhtachi-Oylagulu highway

Baku. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Mollakand-Akhtachi-Oylagulu highway in Kurdamir.

Report informs, head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District Jeyhun Jafarov informed the head of state that the road links 13 residential areas with the total population of 12,000 people. The construction of the highway started under the Order of the head of state dated March 7, 2012.

A total of seven million manats were allocated from the President`s Contingency Fund for the construction of the road.

The highway, which is 28km in length and 8-10m in width, was provided with all necessary infrastructure.

President Ilham Aliyev met with local residents.

They posed for photographers.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.