President Ilham Aliyev attends official reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Republic Day

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended an official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, Republic Day, at Buta Palace.

Report informs, the head of state made a speech at the reception.

Then a ceremony to present state awards was held.

State awards in science and literature for 2016 were presented under a relevant Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Awards in science were presented to Ramiz Mammadov, Elbrus Alizade, Maharram Hasanov and Zakir Eminov, while Fikrat Goja received an award in the field of literature.