President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of pharmaceutical production facility

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a pharmaceutical production facility owned by Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in the Hokmali settlement of the Absheron district, Report informs.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Director General Kamran Hasanov briefed the head of state on the facility.

Designed in accordance with international standards, the facility is equipped with advanced technologies and equipment from Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. The enterprise will annually produce approximately 800 million tablets and capsules across various therapeutic areas, including antibiotics, diabetology, hepatology, cardiology, andrology, allergology, and gastroenterology. The products will supply the domestic market and are planned for export in the future. A total of 120 jobs have been created at the facility.

The 74-million-manat project was implemented through private investment. With the investment promotion document issued by the Ministry of Economy, the company received 6.5 million manats in concessions for imported equipment.

The launch of the facility marks a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical industry. All stages of medicine production - from raw materials to finished products - will be carried out locally. The new enterprise will contribute to strengthening the pharmaceutical sector, supporting local production, and increasing Azerbaijan's export potential by manufacturing competitive products that meet domestic and international standards.

The facility will also serve as a training base for professional personnel in the pharmaceutical field. Under the quadrilateral Memorandum signed between Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Azerbaijan Medical University, Hungary's University of Pécs, and the Pannon Pharma company, short- and long-term training and internship programs for pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical specialties will be implemented.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the facility.

A total of 710 solar panels with a combined capacity of 450 kW/h have been installed on the roof of the facility, enabling it to meet approximately 40 percent of its energy consumption through renewable sources.