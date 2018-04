Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on extra measures for the organization of the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations to be held in Baku on April 25-27 in 2016.

Report informs, under the presidential order, AZN 3.5m will be allocated to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism from the 2015 Contingency Fund of the President.