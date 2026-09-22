Azerbaijan considers ensuring international peace and security, strengthening mutual trust among states and expanding cooperation among its key priorities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, Report informs.

"Our country attaches great importance to promoting dialogue on security issues and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation through various international and regional platforms. The organization of the Baku Security Forum serves these objectives by creating conditions for identifying concrete avenues of cooperation and further strengthening mutual trust," the head of state said.